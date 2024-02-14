Beyonce's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" Added To Oklahoma Radio Station After Her Beyhive's Swarm Of Requests

Beyonce made history yesterday after becoming the first black female to hit number one on Apple Music's country charts. In doing so, she also is the first black female artist to hold the first and second position on the chart at the same time. This happened after she surprise dropped two singles to promote ACT II, next installment in the RENAISSANCE series. "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" and "16 CARRIAGES" are gaining a lot of positive feedback from her Beyhive. However, even with the songs' meteoric rise in popularity, Beyonce was not getting any radio play from an Oklahoma station.

Any breaking news revolving around Beyonce is quickly heard about by the Beyhive and they were not happy with KYKC. In fact, a fan sent an email to request "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" only to receive this message back, "We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station." That was a severe mistake. The tweet has since garnered over three million views on X and it led fans to send in a swarm of complaints. Beyonce's fans went as far as to accuse the radio station of "blatant racism" and called them discriminatory.

Never Mess With The Beyhive

All of those comments wound up working because KYKC added it to their docket and have since played "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" numerous times. The radio station gave some explanation as to why they had not spun it yet. According to NPR, they did not yet have access to the song. Additionally, they mentioned how local listeners "did not really want us to play it." It just goes to show that when you have that god-like influence, your die-hard fanbase will do anything to see you succeed.

What are your thoughts on Beyonce's Beyhive convincing the Oklahoma radio station to play "TEXAS HOLD 'EM?" Do you think the fans took it too far, or did they have a valid argument? Out of the two tracks, which one have you been enjoying more and why? Do you think this is a smart direction for her to go in for RENAISSANCE ACT II? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Beyonce. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

