Summer Walker Reacts To Boosie Badazz's Post About Meeting Her Mom

Summer Walker is no stranger to sharing funny stories from her personal life online. That was the case when she revealed that her mother recently ran into Boosie Badazz. Clearly the pair hit it off as they talked for quite a while and afterward debated who was sticking around for whom. “It’s the fact that my mama just talked boosie head off for the last 5 hours lmao” Summer first joked on an Instagram story. The caption accompanied a picture that the two took while they were together.

Even though the caption was clearly just a joke, Boosie was happy to provide some clarity from his side of things. He took a screenshot of Summer's story and posted it to his own Instagram page. But for his own caption he insisted he was the one who wouldn't get enough of Summer's mom. Me n @summerwalker moma 😃N I TALKED HER EAR OFF 😂😂😂😂 SWEET LADY" his caption reads. Then Summer herself showed up in the comments with a crying laughing emoji proving it's nothing but affection between everyone involved. Check out Boosie's post below.

Read More: Jayda Cheaves Claps Back At Summer Walker

Boosie Badazz Posts About Meeting Summer Walker's Mom

Summer Walker recently found herself mixed up in the biggest rap beef of 2024 so far. Earlier this month she shared a photo dump to Instagram and in two of the photos she's posed alongside Megan Thee Stallion. While she didn't make any direct statement about the beef or even a direct cosign of Megan she still incurred the wrath of Nicki's Barbz in her comment section.

Summer could also be appearing on some new SZA music soon. Back in December, she teased that she was working on some vocals for a remix of SZA and Ty Dolla $ign's "Hit Different." SZA has repeatedly teased an upcoming deluxe edition of her album SOS called LANA where many fans expect the remix to land. What do you think of Summer Walker's mom and Boosie Badazz running into each other and talking for multiple hours? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 7 Interesting Facts About Summer Walker

[Via]