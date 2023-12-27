Summer Walker Is Cooking Up Some Vocals For Possible Remix Of SZA And Ty Dolla $ign's "Hit Different"

There is no doubt that Summer Walker, SZA, and Ty Dolla $ign possess some of the best talent within the R&B lane. All three have some top-tier projects and hits under their respective belts. Unfortunately, not all three of them have worked on a song together. In fact, Ty and Summer appear on zero tracks as well. However, that could change in a matter of days, hopefully.

Back in 2020, SZA and Ty came through with their smash single "Hit Different." It was a fairly unexpected release and it dropped around the time SZA was having issues with TDE. Both brought some great harmony and the beat by The Neptunes was equally fantastic. Now, it seems that Summer Walker could be throwing her talents into the ring soon.

Summer's Vocals Always Hit

The Jasmine Brand reposted a video from Summer Walker on their Instagram page of her laying down some vocals. If you listen you can hear her singing "different" behind the familiar production. There is no word if the Georgia singer is going to be on a remix of the single, or if she will release a Summer Walker version with just her on it. Nonetheless, it sounds heavenly as always, as this could be another hit for the beginning of 2024.

The Jasmine Brand reposted a video from Summer Walker on their Instagram page of her laying down some vocals. If you listen you can hear her singing "different" behind the familiar production. There is no word if the Georgia singer is going to be on a remix of the single, or if she will release a Summer Walker version with just her on it. Nonetheless, it sounds heavenly as always, as this could be another hit for the beginning of 2024.

