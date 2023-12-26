Summer Walker Is Looking For Personal Space On "DROWN IN MY LOVE"

Atlanta, Georgia R&B specialist Summer Walker blessed us with an EP, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE back in the latter stages of May. The project had some great features such as J. Cole on "To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug) and "New Type" with Childish Gambino. The messages of that project were moving away from heartbreak and anxiety, to focusing on loving herself and feeling happy. In the social media space, this implies that Summer is in her soft-life era.

With 2 being in the title, this was a follow-up to the CLEAR tape, which debuted in 2019. After that, Summer put out another EP. That included different versions of one of her hit songs, "Girls Need Love." Now, she is back with a brand-new cut.

Listen To "DROWN IN MY LOVE" By Summer Walker

This is a short one, as it does not reach the two-minute mark. "DROWN IN MY LOVE" sees Summer still in that soft-life phase. The minimal lyrics still paint a clear picture that she is still not ready for a new love and wants healing to occur first. You can check out the YouTube-exclusive track above.

This is a short one, as it does not reach the two-minute mark. "DROWN IN MY LOVE" sees Summer still in that soft-life phase. The minimal lyrics still paint a clear picture that she is still not ready for a new love and wants healing to occur first. You can check out the YouTube-exclusive track above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't touch me there, I'm not ready

Mm-mhm

I'm sorry but my heart's too heavy

You're starin' me right in my face

Hopin' and prayin' it ain't too late

But that ain't a risk I'm willin' to take (Take)

