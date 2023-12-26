Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice Flags Waved By Soldiers On Christmas

A surreal new video is making the rounds online that implicates two of the biggest stars in rap music today. "Ice Spice saving NATO alliances with the French out here!!!!" the video is captioned. In the clip itself, there appears to be a bunch of soldiers waving a number of flags in a Christmas celebration. As you'd expect the United States flag is pretty prominent everywhere you look. But far less expected are two flags of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice respectively.

In the comments of the video on Instagram, fans had nothing but jokes. "Gotta remember who we’re fighting for men" one of the top comments reads. "The type of stuff you take with you to prepare in the trenches" another top comment agrees. For other commenters, the vibe is more straight-up confusion. It's unclear where exactly the video is from but that even works to add to its hilarity. Check out the surprising and funny video below.

Soldies Wave Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice Flags

Perhaps it isn't all that surprising to see Nicki Minaj again as she's been popping up everywhere this month. That follows the release of her new album Pink Friday 2 which fans have been highly anticipating all year. It's her first new album in 5 years since Queen dropped in 2018. She pulled out all the stops for the record as well tapping stars like Drake, Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole, and more to feature on the project.

On the other hand, Ice Spice has been relatively quiet recently. She and Nicki collaborated on a pair of songs during her breakout 2023. First, Nicki jumped on a remix of Spice's song "Princess Diana" from her debut EP Like..?. They teamed up a second time for an original track on the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig's film Barbie. For their song "Barbie World" the sampled that classic Aqua hit "Barbie Girl." What do you think of the bizarre video of soldiers waving flags of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice? Let us know in the comment section below.

