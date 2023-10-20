Summer Walker Revives Hit Song “Girls Need Love” With “Girls Mix”

Atlanta, Georgia R&B crooner Summer Walker broke onto the scene back in 2018 with her debut tape, Last Day Of Summer. Because of the project's staying power and success, it recently collected another accolade going certified platinum. To celebrate this work's accomplishments and what is has doner for Summer's career she is giving her fans a nice treat. One of the most popular tracks just got some remixes.

Summer is calling it the Girls Need Love (Girls Mix). It is an EP, including three versions with guest artists, an acoustic edition, as well as the OG. The features include Victoria Monét, Tink, and Tyla. People caught notice of this news from an Instagram post from Summer.

Listen To "Girls Need Love (Girls Mix)" From Summer Walker

Last day of summer is officially platinum and to thank you guys after 5 years of loving this project, I’m releasing new Girls Need Love Remixes Friday…@champagnepapi blessed this song 5 years ago but GIRLS NEED LOVE TOO @victoriamonet@official__tink @tyla🤍 link in bio." Victoria hyped it up in the comments saying, "🤎✨ girls gon’ always need love." This is not the first time Last Day Of Summer got some treatment. Last year the singer put out a sped-up rendition.

What are your initial thoughts on these brand-new versions of Summer Walker's song, "Girls Need Love?" Do any of the "Girls Mix" editions surpass the original? Which guest artist brought the best feature to the EP? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Summer Walker, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics From Victoria Monét Remix:

Ayy, got me safari, I'm ready

May need new panties, I'm ready to pop like confetti

You drive electric, so get in your car

P***y is power, come, get you a charge

And don't waste time

Rough dog, you can hit it like a K9

