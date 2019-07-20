remixes
- SongsTyla Grabs Travis Scott And Marshmello For Two Remixes To "Water"Which remix is better?By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesSummer Walker Revives Hit Song "Girls Need Love" With "Girls Mix"Summer Walker brings on three of her girlies to remix her hit. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Durk Puts Out "All My Life (Remixes)" With Burna Boy & Stray KidsWhich remix are you messing with?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFat Joe Tells Story Of How Drake Begged To Be On The "All The Way Up" RemixDrizzy apparently FaceTimed him three times in one night, which shows just how much he wanted to body that beat. Why didn't it pan out?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesKillah Priest Unleashes "Ragnarok" Remix AlbumThe Wu-Tang affiliate put a new sheen on his 2021 album with fresh new beats.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Hilariously Tease "Unlocked 1.5"Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats are returning with a brand new remix album with a ton of great features.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTyga Shares "Well Done Fever" Tracklist With Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, & More RemixesTyga will tackle Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, and CJ songs on his upcoming mixtape "Well Done Fever".By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Loses "In Da Club" Remix Appeal Lawsuit Against Rick RossThe 50 Cent vs Rick Ross battle continues, this time through 50's lawsuit against Ross for an unauthorized remix of "In Da Club."By Keenan Higgins
- NewsStaySolidRocky Drops Off "Party Girl (Remixes)"The party continues. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music070 Shake Taps Tame Impala For A Remix To "Guilty Conscience"070 Shake releases a tripped-out take on her "Modus Vivendi" album cut "Guilty Conscience," this version remixed to perfection by psychedelic rock star Tame Impala.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicMahalia Is Joined By Pink Sweat$ On The Remix To "BRB"After dropping her three-track EP titled "Isolation Tapes" back in May, British soul crooner Mahalia gets Pink Sweat$ to join her for the remix to one of the project's standout tracks.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicAri Lennox Reveals "Shea Butter Baby" Remixes EP Drops FridayAri Lennox teases fans with the upcoming "Shea Butter Baby" remix EP. By Rose Lilah
- TVWeatherman Remixes Roddy Ricch & DaBaby During ForecastMeteorologist Nick Kosir remixed Roddy Ricch's "The Box" and DaBaby's "TOES" during his recent weather forecasts.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPharrell Joins Snoh Aalegra On The Remix To "Whoa"The new age smooth operator enlists Skateboard P for the remix to her breakout hit.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsDax Pays Tribute To Eminem With A Remix To "Godzilla"It definitely takes guts to cover an Eminem record.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicJacquees Declares That He's "Back Remixing Everybody Songs" In 2020Jacquees is returning to his favourite past-time. By Noah C
- MusicLil Nas X Reflects On 2018: "Last Year I Was Sleeping On My Sister's Floor, Now I'm Gay"Lil Nas X jokingly infers that his sexuality was the cureall to prior struggles.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesUno The Activist Channels Lil Wayne's "Dedication" With His Own "Deadication" MixtapeUno The Activist delivers a mixtape of remixed hits, reminiscent of Lil Wayne's "Dedication."By hnhh