Tyla Grabs Travis Scott And Marshmello For Two Remixes To “Water”

Multicultural and multi-talented singer, Tyla is moving up the ranks in the music industry. Interestingly, the pop amapiano R&B singer has over 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The crazy part is that it is from one song that really took off. Of course, we are not saying she does not have other quality material out. But, "Water," compared to the rest of her tracks, dwarfs them numbers wise.

The song came out in late July of this year and it has already racked up over 174 million streams. It is for good reason, though. Tyla brings an undeniable groove and her stunning and buttery-smooth voice work hand-in-hand. Now, she is bringing some new flavors to the original cut.

Listen To "Water (Remix)" By Tyla, Travis Scott, And Marshmello

Tyla grabs two major names into the fold. Those include Travis Scott and superstar EDM producer, Marshmello. Travis adds to the tropical vibe of the track with his sun-soaked auto-tuned vocals. For Marshmello, he adds a more club-ready vibe with the instrumental. You can check out both and decide for yourself which one is better.

What are your initial thoughts on these remixes for "Water" by Tyla, Travis Scott, and Marshmello? Which version do you like more? Did Tyla need to make new versions, or was the song good by itself? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Tyla, Travis Scott, and Marshmello. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops.

Quotable Lyrics From Travis Scott Remix:

The way that thing move, girl, that waist change

I'm lovin' how it bounce like it got sprang

I know a couple thangs we can exchange

Created the AP, I'm on timing (On time)

And you the only one that outshine it (Outshine it)

Don't matter if you dress for the fine dining (Fine dining)

