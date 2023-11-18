Famous Dex Warns Druski To Stay Out Of Chicago After Soulja Boy Video

Famous Dex has issued a warning to Druski after the latter posted a video of the former fighting with Soulja Boy. “Lol @druski u post that old ass video of me an Soulja Boy on Mac grave when I see u ima beat tf outta u. an u can’t come to Chicago cause it’s gone be another chain gone u p-ssy gay a-- dude, I don’t play with u I don’t even know you [shrug emoji] But why u posting me like a b-tch can’t wait to see u have that same energy," Dex said on Instagram. Later, Dex made another post showing that he had received a temporary ban from Instagram Live.

The video that Dex took issue with show Soulja telling him to "get his chain back" while responding to rumors about his fight with Birdman. The Coulda Been Records CEO reportedly ran away from Birdman, leaving the Cash Money mogul with Druski's Coulda Been chain. However, Druski has argued that he held his own in the confrontation. "Of course, TMZ wouldn't show all the camera angles… I HANDLED MINES 💯 #WasRunningToTheTrunk #DatGetbackAMuhf-cka. THEY AIN'T GONNA SHOW WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE THAT," the comedian wrote on social media.

Famous Dex Issues Chicago Warning To King Lil Jay

However, Druski isn't the first person Dex has slapped with a ban from the Windy City this year. Back in July, Dex issued a similar warning to King Lil Jay after it was reported that Jay had kissed another man while in prison. In a response on Instagram, Dex told Jay he "can't come back to Chicago" and called him "gay" multiple times in reference to the video. This later backfired, with fans largely taking Jay's side and accusing Dex of relapsing.

Furthermore, Jay has adamantly denied that it's him in the video. “Soon as y’all put dude up actually saying some gay sh-t y’all would try to put me on there. Look at that sh-t. Face don’t match, tattoos don’t match, body don’t match," Jay responded to the viral footage. However, it remains to be seen if he did in fact return to Chicago despite Dex's warning.

