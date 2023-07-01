King Lil Jay Denies Kissing Man In Prison After Alleged Footage Surfaces Online

Chicago artist King Lil Jay is currently dealing with a peculiar situation online right now. Overall, this entire situation comes in the aftermath of a recent video of King Von that has been making the rounds. As we reported, King Von was seen in a video where he spoke to police while behind bars. During the video, he claims to be gay so that he can get put into protective custody. Subsequently, people began questioning Von’s sexuality. However, others noted that he was just trying to put himself in a better situation.

After this footage went viral, fans began posting alleged footage of King Lil Jay while incarcerated. In the footage, reshared by No Jumper below, you can see a man sitting on a bench in the jail. From there, another man comes into the picture and sits on his lap. They also share a kiss before other inmates enter the scene. Many claimed that that this was Jay, although he has since issued a statement, denying this was him.

King Lil Jay Speaks

Video surfaces of King Lil Jay in jail with another man allegedly sitting on his lap pic.twitter.com/I3OTSGdLn2 — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 19, 2023

King Lil Jay speaks out about the clip that surfaced of another man allegedly sitting on his lap in jail pic.twitter.com/z5HEJxaeUX — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 19, 2023

“Soon as y’all put dude up actually saying some gay s*** y’all would try to put me on there. Look at that s***,” Lil Jay said. “Face don’t match, tattoos don’t match, body don’t match.” Needless to say, King Lil Jay was not going to tolerate any such talk on his name. Of course, Twitter loves to run with narratives, so it remains to be seen whether or not people are going to believe his social media testimony. If there is one thing for certain, however, it is that these kinds of rumors are almost inescapable online these days.

Controlling the narrative online is a fool’s errand, but props to King Lil Jay for responding. Only time will tell whether or not some fans will allow him to move on from all of it. Let us know what your thoughts on this situation are, in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

