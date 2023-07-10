King Von’s upcoming posthumous album Grandson may be a strong point of anticipation for fans, but to be fair, many of them also felt skeptical of a release beyond his lifetime. That being said, most of his fanbase thinks that regardless, this will be a well-curated and respectful homage to Von’s vision and artistry. After all, his team and estate took some time between his death, his first posthumous release, 2022’s What It Means To Be King, and this new project. What’s more is that, now that we have Grandson‘s official tracklist, hype for it came more naturally. Moreover, the album contains 17 tracks and a welcome list of featured guests.

Furthermore, these include Polo G on “Phil Jackson,” Lil Durk on “From the Hood,” G Herbo on “Real Oppy,” and 42 Dugg on “GangLand.” Other notable new features are Moneybagg Yo and Hotboii on “Out Of The Streets” and BreezyLyn and Tink on “Jealous.” Not only that, but Spotify revealed the tracklist through various billboards (including Times Square in New York City) and through digital means. Elsewhere, solo King Von cuts like “Pressure,” “Jimmy,” “All We Do Is Drill,” “When I Die,” and “Family Dedication 2” hold a lot of promise just based off their titles.

King Von’s Grandson: Tracklist Reveal

Of course, this is far from the first we’ve heard from the Chicago rapper’s next full-length release. Previously, we caught his solo track “Robberies” as a single, which continued to show his depth as a hardened and gritty storyteller. In addition, there’s also the very recent release of the song “Heartless” with Tee Grizzley, who matches King Von’s energy quite well. With these teasers in mind, this is shaping up to be a very solid offering from the late and legendary MC.

Meanwhile, even though that skepticism is there concerning the posthumous Grandson, it all comes down to the execution. As such, there’s a unique, somber and tragic form of pressure on this album to deliver and do right by his memory. But the artist’s skill and talent speaks for itself, and will likely be quite amplified and projected on Grandson. Regardless, check out the for more news and the latest updates on King Von, come back to HNHH.

Von’s “Heartless”: New Single

Tracklist

1. Don’t Miss

2. Real Oppy (feat. G Herbo)

3. Hitman

4. Phil Jackson (feat. Polo G)

5. Robberies

6. From the Hood (feat. Lil Durk)

7. Pressure

8. Jimmy

9. Heartless (feat. Tee Grizzley)

10. Jealous (feat. BreezyLYN & Tink)

11. Act Up

12. Think I’ma H*e

13. All We Do Is Drill

14. GangLand (feat. 42 Dugg)

15. Out Of The Streets (feat. Moneybagg Yo & Hotboii)

16. When I Die

17. Family Dedication 2

