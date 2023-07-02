The documentary, King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer, has proven to be incredibly controversial. Created by British YouTuber Trap Lore Ross, the four-hour documentary accuses the rapper of killing at least 10 people before his death in 2020. While the project had its supporters, many people criticized the sensationalized documentary. In now-deleted tweets, Asian hit back about Rap’s First Serial Killer, calling it “not true.” She also argued, “How They Tell A Story About Somebody That DIED before he could tell his own.” Furthermore, the second tweet reposted to Instagram by TheNeighborhoodTalk is in reference to a claim that the documentary isn’t saying anything that King Von hadn’t already said.

Also among the detractors were Boosie Badazz and DJ Vlad. Discussing the documentary on Vlad’s show, both men said that they had not watched the documentary in its entirety. Boosie stated that he got about 30 minutes in before losing interest. “Youtube, and all these people who think they know what they’re talking about, don’t actually know what the fuck is going on,” Boosie commented. “I be looking at this shit on YouTube like, y’all be totally wrong. Y’all motherfuckers, you’re guessing. If you’re not inside their clique total, you don’t know,” he continued.

Read More: Baltimore shooting leaves 2 dead, 28 injured

Trap Lore Ross Hits Back At Boosie and Vlad

Speaking with TMZ, Trap Lore Ross responded to the criticism levelled at him by Vlad and Boosie. “[If] Boosie watches the rest of the documentary—he said he only got like 30 minutes in, right?—I feel like maybe if he checks the whole thing out … I don’t know, let’s see how he feels,” he said.

Read More: King Von’s posthumous album, Grandson, proves divisive amongst fans

After clarifying how much he looks up to Vlad, Ross added: “I think Vlad did say he hadn’t seen the documentary yet, and once again, I think if you watch all the documentary, I think you would understand … ’cause I guess Boosie’s kinda coloring Vlad’s response, in the sense that Boosie’s saying it’s all cap and Vlad’s kinda like, ‘ah yeah, it’s all cap.’” Follow all the latest news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]