A mass shooting took place in the early hours of July 2 at a block party in South Baltimore’s neighborhood of Brooklyn. The shooting sadly killed two attendees, leaving 28 others wounded. Police say the shooting took the lives of an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. Three others are reported to be in critical condition. The neighborhood was hosting “Brooklyn Day,” an annual community event, when the shooting occurred. Richard Worley, Baltimore Police Commissioner, called the scene of the crime “extensive.”

Mayor of Baltimore Brandon Scott spoke on the tragedy at a recent news conference. “This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives,” he said. Scott continued, “I want those responsible to hear me, hear me very clearly: We will not stop until we find you. And we will find you.”

Block Party Ends In Tragedy

A Baltimore Police officer hangs police tape at the site of a mass shooting in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood on July 2, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. At least two people were killed and 28 others were wounded during the shooting at a block party on Saturday night. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

One resident, Terry Brown, was outside of his home when he heard the shooting occur. He let five young people into his home, shielding them from the gunfire. “They were running for their lives,” he recalled, going on to detail the horrific scene. “It was so many kids. It was chaos,” he explained. “Parents were running around looking for their children, hollering and screaming, and don’t know if their children has a bullet in them.” He asked “Who would pull up and do something like this?,” calling the shooting “just plain evil.”

Governor of Maryland Wes Moore also shared a statement amid the tragedy. “Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation,” he said. “The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable.” “We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night,” he continued, “To the loved ones of these Marylanders, I am so sorry for your loss. You deserve better and we will work together to bring you just that. You have my word.”

