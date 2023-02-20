mass shooting
- SportsTravis Kelce Donates $100K To Children Injured In Kansas City ShootingKelce follows his girlfriend's example with a massive donation.By Ben Mock
- SportsPatrick & Brittany Mahomes Visit Children Injured In Kansas City Parade ShootingKansas City is still trying to pick up the pieces from the tragedy.By Ben Mock
- SportsChiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Two Juveniles ChargedBy Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift Donates $100K To Family Of Kansas City Radio Host Killed In Chiefs Parade ShootingSwift also sent her "deepest sympathies" to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.By Ben Mock
- SportsChiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Police Highlight "Dispute" That May Have Lead To GunfireOne person was killed and 22 people, including 11 children, were injured.By Ben Mock
- SportsJackson Mahomes Credited With Helping Child During Chiefs Parade ShootingIt's a rare moment of praise for the controversial influencer.By Ben Mock
- SportsLocal Kansas City Radio Host Named As Victim In Super Bowl Parade ShootingLisa Lopez-Galvan was 44.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJoel Osteen Lakewood Church Shooting: What We KnowThe shooting at Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch resulted in two injuries and one death, with many questions still left unanswered.By TeeJay Small
- SportsGunfire Ends Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, One DeadShots were heard as fans and players gathered at Union Station.By Ben Mock
- SportsLeBron James Calls For Gun Control In Wake Of UNLV ShootingLeBron said it's "ridiculous" that nothing changes despite the prevalence of mass shootings.By Ben Mock
- SportsShooting On UNLV Campus Leaves Suspect Dead, At Least 3 HospitalizdPolice were alerted to an active shooter situation at 11:45am local time.By Ben Mock
- SportsArrest Video Shows Aaron Hernandez's Brother Asking Police To Shoot HimHernandez was arrested on the suspicion of planning a mass shooting.By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: Mass Shootings And Shock Results Headline Day OneNew Zealand got its first-ever World Cup win, Australia lost its star player, and a mass shooting shocked a host city.By Ben Mock
- CrimeSouth Baltimore Mass Shooting Leaves Two Dead, 28 Others InjuredThe shooting took place at a neighborhood block party.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsMass Shooting Leaves 10 Wounded In Denver After Nuggets' Finals Win10 people in Denver were wounded in a mass shooting that occurred after the Nuggets won the NBA Finals.By Cole Blake
- CrimeShooter In Deadly Louisville Attack Has Been IdentifiedNew Details emerge about Louisville shooter. By Randy Mitchell
- CrimeMass Shooting Claims Multiple Casualties in LouisvilleMultiple people are dead after a mass shooting in Louisville. By Randy Mitchell
- TVDeelishis Speaks On Niece's Death In MSU Shooting With Chris Cuomo: WatchThe model emotionally told the news anchor, "this shouldn't have happened to her."By Diya Singhvi