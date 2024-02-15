Local Kansas City Radio Host Named As Victim In Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Lisa Lopez-Galvan has been named as the lone fatality of the mass shooting incident that occurred at the Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade yesterday. Lopez-Galvan was killed after three individuals opened fire on crowds congregated outside Kansas City's Union Station. 21 others were injured, including 11 children. "It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," wrote Lopez-Galvan's employer wrote in a statement.

Fans were able to apprehend at least one of the suspects as they tried to flee the scene on foot. Social media users were quick to applaud the bravery of the fans. However, others derided police officers seen refusing to assist in videos posted to social media. The details of the shooting remain a developing story.

Chiefs Parade Shooting: What We Know

The Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade came to an abrupt end yesterday when gunfire caused police to evacuate the crowds around Kansas City's Union Station. Two armed individuals were detained for further questioning after shots rang out from a nearby garage. A third suspect was later apprehended. Furthermore, the incident occurred just minutes after Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce addressed the sea of fans outside the station. As mentioned, the latest causality figures stand at one dead and 21 injured.

On-scene news has begun to trickle in over the hours following the shooting. "We have been escorted away from Union Station after being told to get under the stage we were hosting the parade," wrote NFL Network's James Palmer on X. "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing," wrote Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill.

