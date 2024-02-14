Travis Kelce Says He "Crossed A Line" Yelling At Andy Reid

Travis Kelce has called the now-viral moment of him yelling at Andy Reid "unacceptable". "I did [cross a line]. I can't get that fired up to that point where I'm bumping Coach and it's getting him off balance and stuff. He's checked me a few times and I just wanted to let him know that I wanted this thing, and he can put it on me, and I got him. You know, it just came in a moment where we weren't playing very well. I wasn't playing well, and we had to get some sh-t going. Sometimes, emotions get away from me and that's been the battle of my career," Kelce told his brother.

Kelce was caught bumping into the Chiefs head coach and visibly screaming at him during Sunday's Super Bowl. At the time, the Chiefs were trailing the 49ers and struggling to find a way through the San Francisco defense. However, Kelce noted that Reid's immediate reaction surprised him. "Coach Reid actually came right up to me after that and didn't even have harsh words for me. I was ready to get a f-cking a---chewing and for him to just tell me to 'f-cking be better'. And he just let [me] know, 'Hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place man, you don't want things to come off' … and it just made me … fired up to get a f-cking victory for him, man. Cause that's how much I love that dude, man," Kelce reflected.

However, Kelce's attitude towards Reid isn't the only thing about the tight end being scrutinized. A New York Times report about Travis Kelce's haircut becoming a viral trend has left several prominent Black media members unhappy with how Kelce is being portrayed. "The NYT thinks that Travis Kelce invented the fade 🤦🏾. When you have zero cultural competency on your staff, this is how you end up with stories like this, and explaining swag surfin,’ which is at least 15 or years old," wrote journalist Jemele Hill on X.

As Hill noted, The Times referred to "The Fade", a staple of Black fashion since it first grew to popularity in the militarized culture of the 1940s and 50s, as "The Travis Kelce". Cultural markers do grow and adopt. And maybe it's unreasonable for a 14-year-old Chiefs fan to know it's a fade and not the Kelce. However, the 172-year-old New York Times should absolutely know better.

