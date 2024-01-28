Travis Kelce Blasted For Justin Tucker Disrespect At AFC Championship Game

Things are already popping off at the AFC Championship Game. During pre-game warmups, Travis Kelce was seen kicking and throwing equipment belonging to veteran Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker. Fans immediately piled on the "disrespectful" behavior. "Mahomes and kelce are some losers for that low key," one fan noted. Meanwhile, several other fans noted how good the "inevitable" game-winning field goal from Tucker was going to feel.

The Chiefs looking for their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years. Meanwhile, the Ravens are hoping to reach their first Super Bowl since 2012. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was joined by his brother, newly-appointed Chargers head coach Jim, on the sideline in Baltimore. The game is expected to be close, with the deciding factor likely being on the defense.

Mural Of Taylor Swift In A Ravens Jersey Appears In Maryland

The two fanbases have been chirping at one another all week. A Maryland-based artist and Ravens fan has taken trash-talking to a new level with his latest Taylor Swift-inspired piece. The artist, known as Dlordink on social media, showcased an intricate mural of Taylor Swift wearing a Ravens jersey ahead of the team's matchup against the Chiefs this weekend. Furthermore, Dlordink called out Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. "Tag @taylorswift & @killatrav in the comments and let them know how good she looks in @new_era8 @ravens purple," he added as a caption.

Swift is expected to head to Baltimore this week as the Chiefs look for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. However, the Ravens are hosting for the first time in franchise history. This ends a run of five consecutive championship home games for Kansas City. Meanwhile, Chiefs fans have tried to play off the trash talk. "Huh. Weird. I have to say, as a Chiefs fan, we kinda...don't think about you at all. But whatever makes you feel better about things. Enjoy the crab cakes," one fan replied on Twitter.

