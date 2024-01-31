Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes Address Justin Tucker Beef

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have both put the onus for their pre-championship game dispute with Justin Tucker on the Ravens kicker. During the latest episode of New Heights, Kelce explained that Tucker had been a "f-cking d-ck" and had been purposefully messing with Mahomes and Kelce as they warmed up. "If you want to be a f-cking d-ck about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f-cking kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up and they’re dropping, eyes are looking left and they’ve got a helmet down by their feet," Kelce told his brother.

Meanwhile, Mahomes said this Tucker's behavior has become a regular occurrence when the Chiefs and Ravens play. "I've had seven years of doing that same warmup routine and there's only been like three occasions where there's been a kicker that wasn't moving out of the way. It was in Baltimore all three times. He does that to get under our skin. I asked him to move his stuff and he got up and moved it I think two inches but didn't move it out of the way. I was going to let it slide but Travis moved it for me and after that I wasn't going to let him put it back down," Mahomes told local sports radio in Kansas City.

What Happened With Travis Kelce And Justin Tucker?

During pre-game warmups prior to the AFC Championship Game, Kelce was seen kicking and throwing equipment belonging to Tucker. Fans immediately piled on the "disrespectful" behavior. "Mahomes and kelce are some losers for that low key," one fan noted. Meanwhile, several other fans noted how good the "inevitable" game-winning field goal from Tucker was going to feel.

However, that field goal would not come. After close start to the game, the Chiefs opened up a 10-point lead at halftime and played lights-out defense in the second half. The Ravens managed just three points across the final 30 minutes to lose 17-10 and blow their best shot at a Super Bowl in a decade. Instead, the Chiefs will look to repeat as Super Bowl champions against the 49ers, who rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Lions.

