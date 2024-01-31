Eminem Scraps Diss Track After Lions OC Stays In Detroit

Eminem has opted not to release a diss track about Lions OC Ben Johnson after the highly-regarded coach recommitted to Detroit this week. Guess I should stop recording this diss track..!! Lol!! @ Ben Johnson Thank you for staying!!! We can't break this team up ESPECIALLY since I'M on it!!! Coach Campbell we love you bro!!! Let's run it back next year!!…I'm READY!!!! I promise you I WILL get us to the super bowl!!! 😄," Eminem wrote on X.

For the second year in a row, Johnson was widely considered one of the hottest head coaching prospects in the NFL. However, despite being a leading candidate for the vacancies in both Seattle and Washington, Johnson once again chose to remain part of Dan Campbell's staff at Ford Field. Per ESPN, several teams were reportedly put off by Johnson's asking price. As a result, Johnson will return to the team with the third-most per-game yardage and fifth-highest-scoring offense in the league this season.

Lions Praise Return Of Ben Johnson

Meanwhile, the Lions are more than happy to retain Johnson. "Yeah, if it comes to that, that's, obviously, very important. I mean, he was a critical piece for us. He's a critical piece. And I'm not worrying about that just yet. I need to at least get two hours of sleep and then I'll begin. But I'm not going to rush, I can promise you that. I'm not in some mad rush. I'm going to make sure it's right," Campbell said prior to Johnson's decision on Monday.

"I think how much input he allows me to have and whether he takes it or he doesn't, he allows me to say it and uses some of it. It's fun for me, it really is. It allows me to really be a part of the plan in some ways. And he's a great listener and listens to not only me, but all the players of what they want, what they see. And that's not only through the week, but on game day the same way," starting QB Jared Goff said of Johnson last week.

