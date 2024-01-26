Tyreek Hill Fires Employee Responsible For Divorce Filing

Tyreek Hill has fired the "f-cking bonehead" who filed a divorce filing for the wide receiver without his consent. "I just gotta say that it sucks that A, yeah, a lot of our stuff is public record. But behind closed doors, a lot of people got fired, too, for just doing things without a 'yes.' It sucks that me and my wife gotta go through that. Like yeah, public records says it and right now we're in a spot of fixing it -- I fired the f-cking bonehead that did that mistake. Now it sucks," Hill said on a recent livestream.

Hill married Keeta Vaccaro during the Dolphins' bye week and gifted her a game ball after scoring a touchdown a few games later. However, the young marriage has faced serious strain as three women filed paternity suits against Hill. All three children were reportedly born in 2023 and conceived in 2022. If all cases are legitimate, this would mean Hill fathered all three children while engaged to Vaccaro.

Tyreek Hill House Fired Caused By Child With Lighter

Meanwhile, another strain on the marriage was the house fire that broke out at the couple's Florida home. Later, it was revealed that the fire was caused by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom of the home. "It was an accidental fire," Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told The Associated Press. Taylor declined to identify anything more about the child who started the fire or the extent of the damage that was done to the house. Hill left Dolphins training earlier after receiving word of the fire. The home is located 30 miles outside of Miami. Hill paid $6.9 million for the home in 2020 after being traded to Miami.

Furthermore, Hill's agent confirmed the rumors that all residents of the house were able to evacuate safely. "He and his family are safe. No one was injured. No one, no pets, so for that, we're very grateful. We're very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area of the home. Obviously, there'll be some smoke and water damage. It's very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope," Drew Rosenhaus said.

