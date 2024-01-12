Tyreek Hill Goes After Jason Whitlock Amid Stephen A. Smith Feud

Tyreek Hill has weighed in on the ongoing beef between Jason Whitlock and Stephen A. Smith, seemingly siding with the ESPN host. "Bro you shouldn’t be commenting on anything, but snacks 😂," Hill wrote on X in response to a meme posted by Whitlock. "Dang, I spent the season promoting you for MVP," Whitlock wrote in response to the Dolphins star.

Smith absolutely tore into Jason Whitlock after the Blaze Media personality called Smith's memoir "fiction" and referred to the ESPN personality as "Stephen A. Myth". “I mean it from my soul when I say this is the worst human being I’ve ever known. I don’t know of another human being worse than Jason Whitlock. He is a piece of sh-t. He’s the dude that’s going to have a funeral and ain’t going to be no pallbearers," Smith said on his podcast. Furthermore, other current and former ESPN employees chimed in to corroborate Smith's comments about Whitlock, who was employed by the media giant on two separate occasions.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Seemingly Calls Jason Whitlock A “Fat Bastard” In Scathing Rant

Tyreek Hill Falls Short Of History

However, Hill's 2023 ended in disappointment. After declaring that he was going to become the NFL's first 2000-yard receiver, he was only able to record the 7th-best season in NFL history. While had been on pace to hit 2000 yards as late as Week 12, a string of weak performances and a game missed through injury saw the record slip away from him. He finished the season with 1799 yards, the best in the league but nowhere close to 2012 Calvin Johnson's 1964 yards.

But now Hill turns his attention to the playoffs. The wildcard game between the Chiefs and Dolphins this week is expected to be one of the coldest in NFL history. Daytime highs in Kansas City are projected at 12 degrees. However, with the game set to begin at 7pm, the temperature could be as low as -3 degrees come kickoff. There is also an expected amount of high wind chill. This could majorly affect the game and the team's strategies. But both sides are going to want to bundle up warm. If the temperature does hit -3, then it would become the fifth-coldest game in playoff history.

Read More: Chiefs Player Gives Away Peacock Subscriptions After Fan Blackout Complaints

[via]