Stephen A. Smith Goes Scorched Earth On Jason Whitlock

Stephen A. Smith absolutely tore into Jason Whitlock after the Blaze Media personality called Smith's memoir "fiction" and referred to the ESPN personality as "Stephen A. Myth". “I mean it from my soul when I say this is the worst human being I’ve ever known. I don’t know of another human being worse than Jason Whitlock. He is a piece of sh-t. He’s the dude that’s going to have a funeral and ain’t going to be no pallbearers," Smith said on his podcast.

Furthermore, other current and former ESPN employees chimed in to corroborate Smith's comments about Whitlock, who was employed by the media giant on two separate occasions. “Stephen A Smith told the truth. Ole Boy tried to recruit a bunch of us to do some work for what was then the Undefeated and we did not want to work with him," former ESPN journalist Jemele Hill said on X, formerly Twitter.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Jason Whitlock A "Fat B*stard"

Smith's latest rant comes after he spoke on Whitlock in equally unfavorable terms back in October 2023. While Smith did not name Whitlock explicitly, it's pretty clear who he was talking about. He referred to him as a "fat bastard" and said that the individual in question "disgusted" him. Whitlock, who previously worked at ESPN in two separate stints, has long been critical of Smith.

Prior to that October rant, Whitlock had also gone after Shannon Sharpe, who at the time had just joined First Take. "I know what happened at FS1. I'm gonna say this speaking more specifically to Shannon Sharpe. Cut it out. Shannon Sharpe is trying to point a finger at a Fox executive or two, trying to smear them and put pressure on them to drum up a media storm of someone needing to be replaced…" Whitlock said on his YouTube in September. The comments were in response to Smith claiming that Sharpe had been "forced out" at Fox.

