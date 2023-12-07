Stephen A. Smith Asked About BBLs, Goes On Sexist Rant Instead

Stephen A. Smith enlightened his audience with more sexual wisdom in a recent episode of his podcast. When asked the question "BBL versus natural", Smith went off a nearly five-minute rant. After establishing that he likes women with "curves" and said he needs a woman who has "more A and T than me", Smith went completely off the rails.

The crux of his rant was that men want a "strong 7" in terms of their partner's appearance. "10s" are "too much maintenance", Smith argued. "9s" are also out for Smith because "she got enough people telling her she's a 10". The rant continues to get more and more bizarre, with Smith arguing that "too much independence" in a woman is a bad thing because it can reach a level where you (the man) start to feel dependent on your partner. After a certain point, like with many of Smith's rants, it feels like he ran out of things to say. As a result, his point ends up being something along the lines of "get yourself a woman who is just a little insecure about her own appearance because that's the best way to keep her around."

Stephen A. Smith Says It's "Okay" To Talk About R. Kelly's Music

Of course, this is just the latest bizarre rant to stem from The Stephen A. Smith Show's Q&A segment. In November, Smith went a similar rant about best songs to have sex to. Smith used that question to make a bizarre statement about disgraced rapper R. Kelly. "I don't want to bring up R. Kelly, but I think it's okay now because he's in jail," Smith said in a widely disseminated clip. Furthermore, the clip has widely been met with shock that Smith, a widely-respected pundit with a national TV spot, would say something so out-of-pocket unprovoked.

The viral moment was part of a larger three-minute answer that Smith gave. His answers included Spandau Ballet's "True", The Jackson 5's "All I Do Is Think Of You", and Luther Vandross' "A House Is Not A Home". In regards to Kelly, Smtih's pick was "Dedicated" and after the viral clip, he reasoned that he wouldn't have brought it up if Kelly was "still out there, getting away with stuff." However, Smith does go on to name at least three R. Kelly songs as part of his answer. Furthermore, Smith argues that "we can't argue that there's quite a few" R. Kelly songs that would make an objective list in answer to the question.

