sexism
- SportsStephen A. Smith Asked About BBLs, Goes On Sexist Rant InsteadSmith revealed a lot about his dating preferences, as well as how he views women.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTrace Cyrus Targets His Exes In Another Bizarre Anti-Woman RantTrace Cyrus really dislikes independent women.By Ben Mock
- TVDon Lemon Returning To CNN After Sexist Remarks, Will Undergo TrainingThe news anchor has since apologized for his comments against presidential candidate Nikki Haley.By Diya Singhvi
- PoliticsDon Lemon To Miss Monday's CNN Show After Sexist RemarkDon Lemon will be absent from CNN on Monday due to his recent comments regarding Nikki Haley.By Cole Blake
- GramDaBaby Deletes IG Post Apologizing For Homophobic RantDaBaby appears to have deleted his Instagram apology, in which he addressed his recent homophobic comments.By Cole Blake
- MoviesScarlett Johansson Calls Out "Sexist" HFPA Amid Golden Globes AccusationsScarlett Johansson went after the HFPA for "sexist questions and remarks."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJohn Legend Believes Women Encounter More Negativity Online Than MenHe spoke about his wife, Chrissy Teigen, exiting Twitter due to harsh criticisms & trolls.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMiley Cyrus Accuses MTV VMAs Of Sexism: "No One Would Ever Say That About Kanye"The singer told Joe Rogan that she had an "embarrassing" experience with a VMA producer.By Erika Marie
- MusicJanelle Monae On Misogyny In Hip Hop: “I Really Only Ever Wanna Hear Women Rapping"Janelle Monae called out the prevalent misogyny in hip hop, admitting that she "really only ever [wants to] hear women rapping."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureHartley Sawyer Fired From "The Flash" Over Old Tweets, Issues ApologyHartley Sawyer has been a cast member on "The Flash" since 2017, but after his old tweets resurfaced, the actor was fired.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Speaks On Protests & More During “Dear Class of 2020” CeremonyBeyoncé spoke on protests, sexism in the entertainment industry, and more during the “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation ceremony.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Calls BS After Terry Crews Defends Diversity At "AGT"When playing the political game goes south...By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Torn Apart After Bernie Sanders Endorsement: "Sexist Bigot"Joe Rogan became the top trending topic on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoe Budden Defends Himself Against "False Narrative" That He Tears Down WomenJoe wants it to be known that he respects the ladies.By Erika Marie
- MusicAri Lennox Delivers Freestyle Diss At Jermaine Dupri Over His "Sexist Remarks"Ari Lennox stands above the rest in her contempt of Jermaine Dupri.By Devin Ch
- SocietyAll Saints Support Little Mix's Claims Against Sexism In Music IndustryThe issue has a seemingly long history.By Zaynab