Trace Cyrus Targets His Exes In Another Bizarre Anti-Woman Rant

Trace Cyrus, the one-hit wonder of the Cyrus family, is back with another rant that he aimed at women. "I genuinely feel bad for any girl I've been with that has to live with the regret of losing me. There's girls I've dated even over a decade ago still trying to get another chance with me. Some of them are in new relationships & have had to settle for what I know they find less desirable but they've settle for what they can get," the former Metro Station guitarist wrote.

Furthermore, he continued. "They're beautiful woman everywhere but there actually many good, attractive, hard working men, with high values and morals. Ladies if you find one of these men do all you can to hold onto him. Don't allow petty emotions and irrational decisions to cause you to lose a man that truly loves you. Any man who thinks highly of himself and knows his value will have no problem walking away from a relationship if he isn't being treated with the love & respect he knows he deserves. No girl that lost me has had their life improve by me no longer being a part of it." Truly inspirational stuff.

Trace Cyrus Clowned Mercilessly

Unfortunately for Trace, everything he just said was absolute garbage. Following on from his anti-OnlyFans rant last week, Trace puts all the onus on women. "Ladies if you find one of these men do all you can to hold onto him. Don't allow petty emotions and irrational decisions to cause you to lose a man that truly loves you." is just such terrible advice. Furthermore, when combined with the sentiment a few sentences later in which Trace says that none of his exes' lives improved their lives by cutting him out of it tells you all you need to know. Cyrus views women as property and subserviant to men. Don't have autonomy, don't make "irrational decisions" because your worth is tied to your ability to have a man in your life.

Furthermore, people have been combing Cyrus' social media to dunk on him. That became very easy to do when they found an image of Cyrus making out with a woman for an upcoming music video. "So I guess the actress in this video that is helping you make money doesn’t deserve to be “wifed up?”," wrote one commenter. Meanwhile, plenty of people commented how the photo looks "very OnlyFans" to them. In short, Trace Cyrus, who also recently said he'd be more successful if his family wasn't talented, is a dumbass. Don't listen to his whiny advice and instead, just live the life that makes you happy. Your worth is not defined by your romantic relationships.

