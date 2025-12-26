Lil Uzi Vert Sends Fans Gifts Who Wrote To Them On Christmas

Lil Uzi Vert, like Santa Claus, is for the people. The Philadelphia is proving that again by answering fans' letters and gifting them what they wanted for Christmas. Caught by Complex, they shared several touching notes on their social media from supporters about how much their music means to them.

One kid, Jackson, asked for a signed skateboard. Uzi delivered and showed how much his letter touched them. "Thank you so much for taking the time out of your beautiful life to check up on me and tell me how much I mean to you."

The hitmaker continues, "Here is my skateboard. Learn some tricks and send videos. Remember you're youngeer than me so you have time to be better than me..." they joke. "Oh, yea, our handwriting looks similar... you should work on that LOVE YOU [red heart emoji fire emoji] COR(E)."

Another fan named Drake just so happened to have a project for school and it was to write an "outrageous" letter and ask for a gift of any kind. He requested two tickets to any upcoming show or a silver diamond chain.

While Uzi didn't follow through on those fronts, they did still cop him a pair of Balenciaga glasses.

Lil Uzi Vert New Music

Vert then wrote back, "Wassup twin, so listen I really appreciate you hittin me up... especially around the holidays... that's so real." They continue, "You told me you wanted a chain with diamonds. I really thought hard about it. I went to the jewelry store and looked at some stuff and was like "nahhhhhhhh, hold on, twin don't even have balenciaga glasses yet." So we gonna start here. Love you bro [glasses emoji red heart emoji] COR(E)."

We have to imagine that this made all of these fans' Christmas' extra special, so that's amazing to see.

Lil Uzi has also been generous with the new releases as of late too, though. If you haven't been paying attention, they're essentially an independent artist but have a distribution deal with Roc Nation.

This change has led to the "Money Mitch" songwriter to drop constantly this last month. Their most recent gift was the Jersey club tinged "What You Saying." The track was followed by a music video featuring fashion legends like Marc Jacobs.

But this stretch is not over yet. Uzi said in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, "Might as well keep going. I feel really good but I luv y'all. I'm so happy 1M thank y'all so much. Gotta give thanks 2 the cor(e)."