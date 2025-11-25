Lil Uzi Vert Becomes One Of Three Artists Signed With Roc Nation Distribution

Lil Uzi Vert's new era is officially underway, as recently, they signed a deal with Roc Nation Distribution. Per a press release, this means the hitmaker will now “fully own their masters," marking the start of their journey as an independent artist. Uzi is now one of just three artists signed to Roc Nation Distribution. The other two artists are Jay-Z and Rihanna.

“Uzi is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we’re thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity,” Krystian Santini, Roc Nation Distribution President, said of the news. “Our partnership is centered around empowering Uzi to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights.”

To kick things off, Uzi has dropped two new singles, "Chanel Boy" and "Relevant." On the latter, many suspect they clapped back at Nine Vicious for suggesting they "fell off" earlier this year.

Lil Uzi Vert & Nine Vicious

Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 19, 2024. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I know when it's hate, I'm one with the Earth, I know all the elements / He thought he ate, my gun not a 9, it's not not a lil' elephant / I took off the hood just so it could breathe, my car is a hellaphant / How you say I'm irrelevant when I'm the reason these n****s is relevant?" Uzi raps.

They appeared to address Nine Vicious' shade during a rant on social media back in July, too. “Y’all talking ‘bout ‘I fell off too.’ Y’all lil’ ass boys, stop playing with me,” Uzi demanded at the time. “Stop f***ing playing with me, n***a."

After saying all of that, Uzi turned their camera around and threw up the YSL hand sign. The release of "Relevant" and "Chanel Boy" follows the release of Eternal Atake 2, which dropped last November.