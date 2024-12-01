Lil Uzi Vert's "Real Album" Gets An Update From DJ Akademiks

Lil Uzi Vert is reportedly already working on another project.

Lil Uzi Vert is apparently already preparing to release another album that is a significant improvement on Eternal Atake 2, according to DJ Akademiks. The streamer shared the report, last week, claiming that Uzi dropped the project solely in an effort to get out of their deal with Atlantic Records. “I heard Uzi got an album that is hotter than… but the one he just dropped was to get off Atlantic. They said Uzi's real album... And he knows it," Akademiks said.

Fans on social media have been having mixed responses to the report. "1000% believe this, Uzi so insecure when it comes to criticism he can’t let that sh*t sit for too long," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan added: "Damn so this wasn’t even max potential and it was still album of the year." Others cast doubts on the legitimacy of Akademiks' source.

Lil Uzi Vert Performs During Coachella

Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 19, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Uzi even teased being ready to jump on more releases during an interview with Rolling Stone, last month. They explained they were "on go" with plans for more frequent releases. “Yeah. I’m on go. I’m not even lying," Uzi told the outlet. "They thought I was lying a few minutes ago. Now the tape is coming, everybody’s like, 'You weren’t lying.' They swore I was lying. They were cursing me out.”

DJ Akademiks Shares Lil Uzi Vert's Plans

Uzi dropped Eternal Atake 2 as their fourth solo album with just one guest appearance from Big Time Rush on the song, "The Rush." The album debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 59,000 album-equivalent units, but critical consensus around the project has been much more negative. Check out DJ Akademiks' full report about Lil Uzi Vert below.

