Lil Uzi Vert Promises To Stop Using Nitrous

NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers
Apr 14, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American hip hop recording artist Lil uzi Vert during the third quarter in game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Lil Uzi Vert is kicking the "bad stuff."

Lil Uzi Vert says they're done with nitrous as backlash over their alleged use of the drug has persisted on social media in recent weeks. As caught by DJ Akademiks, Uzi shared a selfie on social media with the caption: "Nomore bad stuff," with a salute emoji as well as a balloon emoji. In more posts, they wrote: "Trust the process" and "Who fried?"

When Akademiks reshared the series of posts on Instagram, fans were highly critical of Uzi's behavior. "Homeboy is 30 years old posting like a xanned out grade 11 white boy," one user responded. Another wrote: "Rappers are so weird these days. Bring back XXXL white tees and ecko unltd and phat pharm."

Lil Uzi Vert Performs During Coachella

Lil Uzi performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 19, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Uzi previously addressed their use of nitrous on their latest album, Eternal Atake 2. Rapping on the opening track “We Good,” Uzi remarks: “They said I was lost, they thought I was a dead guy, I was on that NOS.” Going further on the next song, “Light Year (Practice),” he raps: “I’m fresh off the nitrous, ain’t mess up ability.”

Lil Uzi Vert Promises "No More Bad Stuff"

They aren't the only rapper who has been facing backlash for an alleged use of nitrous. Kanye West has also been accused of being hooked on the drug after Milo Yiannopoulos blamed Ye’s dentist, Thomas Connelly, for allegedly getting him addicted. He claimed the move was to “diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him," as caught by Page Six. Connelly has denied the allegations. Check out Lil Uzi Vert's recent posts on Instagram below.

...