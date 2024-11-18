Lil Uzi Vert Promises To Stop Using Nitrous

Lil Uzi Vert is kicking the "bad stuff."

Lil Uzi Vert says they're done with nitrous as backlash over their alleged use of the drug has persisted on social media in recent weeks. As caught by DJ Akademiks, Uzi shared a selfie on social media with the caption: "Nomore bad stuff," with a salute emoji as well as a balloon emoji. In more posts, they wrote: "Trust the process" and "Who fried?"

When Akademiks reshared the series of posts on Instagram, fans were highly critical of Uzi's behavior. "Homeboy is 30 years old posting like a xanned out grade 11 white boy," one user responded. Another wrote: "Rappers are so weird these days. Bring back XXXL white tees and ecko unltd and phat pharm."

Lil Uzi Vert Performs During Coachella

Lil Uzi performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 19, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Uzi previously addressed their use of nitrous on their latest album, Eternal Atake 2. Rapping on the opening track “We Good,” Uzi remarks: “They said I was lost, they thought I was a dead guy, I was on that NOS.” Going further on the next song, “Light Year (Practice),” he raps: “I’m fresh off the nitrous, ain’t mess up ability.”

Lil Uzi Vert Promises "No More Bad Stuff"