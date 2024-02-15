Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” Receives On-Foot Video

The Air Jordan 4 is generating buzz with its upcoming "Vivid Sulfur" colorway, set to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its vibrant hues. A recent video showcasing the sneakers provides an exciting on-foot look, giving fans a closer glimpse of what to expect. The "Vivid Sulfur" colorway features striking yellow accents, adding a bold pop of color to the classic Jordan 4 silhouette. Combined with black and grey elements, the color scheme creates a visually dynamic and eye-catching design. Designed for both style and performance, the Air Jordan 4 offers a comfortable fit and reliable support.

Its iconic silhouette and Air cushioning ensure comfort and impact protection with every step. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Vivid Sulfur" colorway, sneakerheads eagerly await the opportunity to add this vibrant iteration to their collection. With its bold color palette, the Air Jordan 4 continues to solidify its status as a coveted sneaker. Overall, the Air Jordan 4 in the "Vivid Sulfur" colorway promises to make a statement on the streets and the court. Its bold design and vibrant color scheme are sure to turn heads and garner attention wherever you go.

Read More: Usher Wears Custom Air Jordan 4 "Chrome" For Super Bowl

"Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4

The shoes boast a sail rubber sole and a striking sail/yellow midsole, adding visual interest. Further, crafted from white leather, the uppers are adorned with vivid sulfur and black accents. Completing the design are white laces and yellow Jumpman branding. Finally, it's worth noting that these sneakers are exclusively released for women.

Complex reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” is going to drop on April 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC” Restocking This Year

[Via]