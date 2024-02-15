Usher Wears Custom Air Jordan 4 "Chrome" For Super Bowl

Usher's kicks have been revealed.

Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Usher made a statement during his Super Bowl halftime performance by wearing custom Air Jordan 4s in a striking "Chrome" colorway. Crafted by The Shoe Surgeon, these sneakers boast a metallic silver hue that catches the eye. The intricate detailing includes accents of blue and white, adding depth to the design. The custom Air Jordan 4s worn by Usher garnered attention for their unique aesthetic and craftsmanship. The metallic silver color scheme exudes a sense of luxury and sophistication, perfectly complementing the high-energy performance.

Created by renowned customizer The Shoe Surgeon, these sneakers showcase the fusion of artistry and athleticism. Usher's choice of footwear for the Super Bowl halftime show reflects his commitment to style and individuality. The custom Air Jordan 4s in the "Chrome" colorway stand out as a bold fashion statement, elevating his performance to new heights. With their sleek design and attention to detail, these sneakers capture the essence of Usher's iconic style while paying homage to the Air Jordan legacy.

"Chrome" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from metallic silver leather, with blue accents near the midsole and laces. Next, the sneaker features blue branding on the tongues with a Jumpman and IV (4). Finally, Usher's personal branding, a "U", is found on the heels on a blue background. Overall, these sneakers were the perfect pair for Usher's flashy performance that has social media on fire.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 4 “Chrome” will not be available for purchase. This was just a custom pair for Usher's performance, but maybe a collab will be coming soon. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

