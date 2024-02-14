Usher Shares Wedding Photos From Marriage To Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher shared a series of pictures from his wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea on Instagram, on Wednesday. The two exchanged vows in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after his performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. A representative confirmed the news to PEOPLE afterward.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a representative told the outlet. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

Read More: Usher Thanks Fans For Making His Super Bowl Performance The Most Watched Ever

Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Attend Super Bowl Afterparty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend USHER, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed Host Post-Performance Dinner Party At Cathédrale Las Vegas at Cathédral Restaurant on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin)

They got married at Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel, The Fast Lane. Usher rocked an extravagant black and white tuxedo while Goicoechea wore a white, off-the-shoulder pantsuit with matching designer glasses. Captioning the pictures on Instagram, he wrote: "One of them Ones." Fans shared plenty of supportive messages in the comments section. "Congratulations!! This is truly your era! May God bless your union. I pray for a happy, successful, prosperous marriage," one user wrote. Another added: "Love this!!! Such a perfect time and way to do it!" Check out the pictures captured by Bellamy Brewster below.

Usher Shares Wedding Photos On Instagram

As for Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show, it was a star-studded affair with the iconic singer bringing Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris, and more artists. He ran through performances of his biggest hits including "My Boo," "Caught Up," "U Don't Have to Call," "Superstar," "Love in this Club," and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher and his marriage to Jennifer Goicoechea on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Swizz Beatz Reacts To Usher & Alicia Keys' Viral Super Bowl Halftime Show Embrace

[Via]