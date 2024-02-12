Alicia Keys Mishap Edited Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show's YouTube

Alicia Keys was one of Usher's many special guests during his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (February 11), and it didn't bring about the universal praise most folks probably expected from this link-up. Moreover, a lot of folks on social media noticed how she missed a note while starting her rendition of "If I Ain't Got You." Even though it was just a note, it was enough for folks to make memes about it and criticize the singer online. This became even more common once folks noticed that the NFL apparently tried to edit it out of their YouTube upload of the show.

As such, fans are now taking to social media to debate whether this is that serious, or if Alicia Keys deserves the criticism. There is such a thing as tough love, but the good intentions behind a lot of that fall flat when filtered through social media. Regardless, there are definitely other things that people are talking about a lot more this week concerning this special team-up at the Super Bowl. For example, Swizz Beatz reacted to his wife Alicia Keys and Usher's embrace at the event, which some people thought was a little too close for comfort.

Read More: Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” Broadway Musical: What We Know

Fans Notice Alicia Keys' Missed Note At The Super Bowl

"Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!!" the legendary producer wrote on Instagram about Alicia Keys and Usher. "Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings."

However, others like Boosie Badazz had a different take. "@USHER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BRO‼️" he passionately shared on Instagram, a take that some followers disagreed with. "U NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO SWISS SHE MARRIED MY N***A I KNOW THAT WASNT PLANNED." For more news and the latest updates on Alica Keys, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys To Open Art Exhibition In Brooklyn