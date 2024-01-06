Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys To Open Art Exhibition In Brooklyn

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have announced they will be displaying some of their art collection at a special exhibition in Brooklyn. "Been holding this incredible news close to the chest," the couple wrote in their caption. "Now, it's our pleasure to officially announce GIANTS: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys opening on February 10 @brooklynmuseum! Tickets to #GiantsBkM available now!!!!!! A MUST SEE SHOW. Link in bio💥💥💥 Let's get 2024 started!!💜 A BIG special thank you to all the GIANTS in the show!!! @TheDeanCollection," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Swizz has been collecting art since the 1990s and served on the board of directors for the Brooklyn Museum, where the collection is being exhibited, between 2015 and 2023. A majority of the paintings on display will be from Black artists. "The reason why we doubled down on African American art is because people weren't collecting it. Things flow a little better now," Swizz told the New York Times for a piece about the exhibit. However, the curator of the museum's modern and contemporary art noted that Swizz and Keys were forgotten figures in the art collecting world.

Last year, Swizz turned 45. He and Keys celebrated the milestone in extravagant fashion alongside his mother and Pharrell. The whole event was hosted and sponsored by Hennessey and at Chateau Margaux just outside of Bordeaux. Furthermore, the iconic brewery provided a delightful spread of French wine, fresh fish, and more.

Additionally, Swizz showed love for his hosts on social media. “The love for my 45 made me feel ultra alive ! Thank you everyone for the love and blessings !!!! Thank you @hennessy for hosting me & my family at your amazing castle." Swizz said on Instagram. However, he shared some extra love for his wife. "The Biggest thank you to my amazing thoughtful wife for setting up this 1 of 1 night @aliciakeys Life begins at the end of your comfort zone ! @de_bethune @ferrariusa @chateaumargaux and my friends that came from around the world I love you all !” Swizz added.

