Conway The Machine & Swizz Beatz Have A Collab On The Way, Griselda Alum Shares

If you still caught up with hip-hop releases during the 2023 holiday season, you probably heard Conway The Machine's newly released collaborative tape with Westside Gunn and The Alchemist, Hall & Nash 2. Moreover, you'll be very pleased to know that he apparently doesn't plan to slow down his prolific release schedule at all in 2024. Not only does the Drumwork label boss have his artists to push and support, but he's also cooking up plenty of material on his own. During an Instagram Live session on Friday (December 29), he previewed a hopefully upcoming collaboration with none other than legendary Ruff Ryders (and beyond) producer Swizz Beatz.

Unfortunately, that snippet is pretty much all the information that we have about this cut: no title, no release date, and no project it's set to appear on. Hopefully that changes soon as both artists think of what their next moves will be. The one and only Swizz Beatz, for example, recently shared that he has enough DMX material in the vault to craft a posthumous album. It's unclear whether he'll actually go through with it, though, as those releases tend to be pretty difficult, let alone controversial if done with the slightest disrespect or lack of care.

Read More: Conway The Machine Gives Kudos To Drake For “8am In Charlotte”

Conway The Machine Previews Swizz Beatz Collab: Listen

Other than Swizz Beatz and The Alchemist, Conway The Machine linked with the likes of Big Ghost Ltd., Wun Two, Conductor Williams, and many more beatsmiths for either single releases or full-length project team-ups. Of these, we'd highly recommend you check out the Williams-led CONDUCTOR MACHINE. With the Griselda-adjacent sound becoming so popular and imitated, there's nothing like an OG pairing to refresh its quality. That's exactly what this duo achieved over just a few tracks, and hopefully quality continues to trump quantity.

Meanwhile, Swizz recently joined Timbaland at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards to announce that Verzuz is making a return. If the drumless/Griselda-affiliated camp were to participate, which two MCs of this style would you like to see face off in one of these battles? Let us know in the comments section down below. In addition, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Conway The Machine and Swizz Beatz.

Read More: Swizz Beatz Recalls Kanye West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” Sessions

[via]