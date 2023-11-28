Conway The Machine Gives Kudos To Drake For "8am In Charlotte"

Buffalo, New York rapper Conway the Machine has been on a torrent run. He continues to feed fans with tons of music, dropping single after single. In addition, he has three projects out right now, with a handful more on the way soon. With that in mind, it is probably hard for Conway to hear a lot of the new music that has been coming out this year. Typically, when artists are constantly working on their own material, it is rare they have enough time to check out what is hot.

However, that seems to be the opposite here, as Conway recently shouted out an icon in the game. The rapper were are talking about here is Drake. Of course, he came out with his massive album, For All The Dogs, about a month ago as we all know by now. There have been a lot of big-time songs on it like "Slime You Out," "First Person Shooter," and more. One of them to include in that mix is "8am in Charlotte," adding another installment into his time stamp series.

Conway The Machine Showers Drake With Praise

Drake rarely misses when it is a time-related title and Conway agrees. In the video clip above, he talks about the track in a very positive light. He said things like "that s*** was fire," and even gave a shout-out to the producer, Conductor Williams. He had a huge hand in the beat crafting for the album. Conductor, of course, has tons of credits on Conway songs as well. Conway also mentioned how Drake might have taken some inspiration from him, but he does not mind one bit. He has tons of respect for him, and that is a wonderful thing to hear.

What are your initial thoughts on Conway the Machine giving Drake love for his performance on "8am in Charlotte?" Do you agree with Conway that the song is really good? Is it still in your rotation? Where does it rank amongst the rest of the For All The Dogs tracklist? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Conway the Machine and Drake, Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

