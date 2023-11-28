Metro Boomin Explains Why He Is Resonating With Fans, Bashes Cash-Grabbing Artists

Metro Boomin has been racking up tons of awards over the past year. Both of his recent albums are still doing crazy streaming numbers. While he does have a lot of big songs, with some getting radio play, they do not have your typical "bubblegum" feel to them. When you break down his productions detail by detail, there is certainly a lot of intricacies that you will catch.

You can have superstar artists on your beats, but that alone is not enough. It is a big reason why more underground names have been dominating 2023. They do not necessarily need big names attached to their works. Artists like Danny Brown, JPEGMAFIA, Black Thought, and more put a lot of effort into what they do. Metro has certainly done that now with HEROES & VILLAINS, for example. But, he really has done it throughout the entirety of his career. That was a topic covered in his recent interview with Variety.

Read More: Blueface's Mom Walks Back Sexyy Red Diss: "She Ain't Never Done Nothing To Me"

Metro Boomin Takes Aim At The Cash Grabbers

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Metro Boomin and Future perform onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

The publication recognized him as their producer of the year. AllHipHop grabbed some quotable excerpts from the talk and one of them takes a shot a cash-grabbing artists. The St. Louis native said, "I feel like people can just tell I care. At a time when everybody has their hand out — like, 'Let me do this for cash; let me make a dance for TikTok' — you can hear all the details and thought behind my music." He brings up an interesting point and a prevalent one at that. While there are definitely benefits to platforms like TikTok, a lot of listeners have their reservations about them.

What are your initial thoughts on Metro Boomin's comments about why he feels he is at the top of the game right now? Do you agree with the fact that there are a lot of artists making low-effort songs for cash? Is Metro the best producer in the game right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Metro Boomin as well as everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Ladies First: Queen Naija Talks "After The Butterflies," Rough Patches, & Finding Joy In Herself

[Via]