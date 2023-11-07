Metro Boomin Earns Producer Of The Year Award From “Variety”

Variety has named Metro Boomin the Producer of the Year for the 2023 Hitmakers program, as selected by the outlet’s editorial staff. In 2023, Metro dropped the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, featuring collaborations with Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Offset, ASAP Rocky, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more. He also worked with Lil Durk on Almost Healed, Travis Scott on Utopia, and Young Thug on Business Is Business.

“The goal of Hitmakers always has been to honor the top artists and songs of the year, and especially the people behind them,” said Variety executive music editor Jem Aswad. “SZA, her ‘SOS’ album and tour, and her hits this year are not only a creative and commercial triumph, but one with a reach that stretches far beyond the music world. We are so proud to honor her as our Hitmaker of the Year, and to honor Olivia Rodrigo, Metro Boomin, Maren Morris and more.”

Metro Boomin Performs For Amazon Music Live

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Metro Boomin performs onstage during Amazon. Music Live Concert Series 2023 on October 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

Jordy Freed, director and head of brand and business development for personal entertainment business at Sony Corporation of America added: “Sony Audio’s ‘For the Music’ brand platform strives to support and empower creative excellence through our products and services. We’re honored to collaborate with Variety on Hitmakers in celebrating musicians that have embodied the highest levels of music creativity (and commercial success) in 2023, which include current Sony Audio collaborators such as Olivia Rodrigo and SZA."

Other winners include SZA, who took home Hitmaker of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo, who won Storyteller of the Year, and more. Check out the full list of winners below.

"Variety's" 2023 Hitmakers

SZA – Hitmaker of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo – Storyteller of the Year

Boygenius – Group of the Year

Metro Boomin – Producer of the Year

Mark Ronson – Soundtrack of the Year

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS – Film Song of the Year: “What Was I Made For”

Maren Morris – Changemaker of the Year

Republic Records – Label of the Year

Grammy Museum President and CEO Michael Sticka – Music Education and Advocacy Leadership Award presented by City National Bank

