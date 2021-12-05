Variety Hitmakers Event
- Pop CultureBillie Eilish Upset With Variety For "Outing" Her In Their Recent InterviewBillie does not think coming out is anything noteworthy. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBillie Eilish Reflects On Coming Out: "Wasn’t It Obvious?"Billie Eilish is surprised she had to "come out."By Cole Blake
- MusicMetro Boomin Earns Producer Of The Year Award From "Variety""Variety" has recognized Metro Boomin as the producer of the year.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Claims The Title Of Variety's 2023 Hitmaker Of The YearCongratulations, SZA!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJack Harlow Says He And Doja Cat Would Make A #1 Song TogetherThe "Route 66" rapper said he and Doja Cat would make magic. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicJack Harlow Credits Harry Potter Books Helping Him Become A Better WriterThe rapper detailed his love of reading while accepting his award as Variety's Hitmaker of Tomorrow.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePusha T, City Girls, Jack Harlow & More Attend Variety’s Hitmakers EventPush introduced Steven Victor, who accepted an award in Pop Smoke’s honour.By Hayley Hynes