Billie Eilish Upset With Variety For "Outing" Her In Their Recent Interview

Billie Eilish's star has been burning bright for a few years now. After the release of her 2019 breakout album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO?, much of the world became enamored with her. However, as time has passed some have had some issues with the alternative pop star's comments. Not too long ago, she was making headlines for her statement on how a man's physical appearance is never in question as much as a woman's. To sum things up, Billie said that girls are nice and do not care how a man looks.

That had a lot of people turning on her, but, this latest response might win some back. According to Uproxx and a host of other publications. Eilish was interviewed by Variety at their Hitmakers Event. Her sexuality was in question after she gushed about how attractive women are. "I kinda thought, 'Wasn’t it obvious?' I didn’t realize people didn’t know… I just don't really believe in [coming out]. I'm just like, 'Why can’t we just exist?'"

Billie Was Not To Happy After Soaking It In

After letting that all marinate, Billie realized that it was a little out of pocket for the publication to out her like that. In a recent Instagram photo dump, she voiced her frustrations with them. It reads, "thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream "what was i made for"🥸 Fans in her comments were absolutely on board with her calling them out for the way they handled the interview and cover story. Since it was posted it has garnered over 3.7 million likes.

What are your initial thoughts on these comments from Billie Eilish about her slamming Variety for their coverage of their interview? Were the singer's actions valid or is she out of line in any way? Do you think Billie has a point about coming out being too glorified?

