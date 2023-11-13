Billie Eilish Gets Candid On Her Sexuality And Identity

Earlier today, Variety shared their newest cover story. For the piece they talked to one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Billie Eilish. In the interview she discusses her own thoughts and feelings towards other women. “I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real, I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence," Eilish explained.

Alongside her complicated views of other women, she also expressed uncertainty in her own femininity. “I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable, never felt feminine," Billie began. “I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl," Eilish concluded the interview portion. Though it's only a portion of the interview, it's already caught fire online as fans reflect on some of Eilish's biggest hits through the newly shared lens. Read the full cover story below.

Over the weekend, Billie made an appearance supporting another young star. 2023 breakout rapper Ice Spice was tapped to perform at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival. During her set, fans spotted an excited Billie Eilish in the VIP section cheering her on. She's often been one of the biggest supporters of some of her fellow young stars.

She popped up to praise another rapper back in September. Eilish appeared in the comments underneath a video of Megan Thee Stallion twerking on Instagram. The two have been interacting online regularly for years since Billie first shared a video dancing to Megan's hit "Body." While Billie and Ice Spice don't appear to be that close yet, they're clearly fans of each other. What do you think of Billie Eilish's new reveals in her Variety cover story? Let us know in the comment section below.

