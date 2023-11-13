Billie Eilish Reacts To Lil Yachty’s Bar About Her “Big Tits” From Drake’s “For All The Dogs”

Billie Eilish says she was "flattered" when Lil Yachty referenced her "big tits" on a lyric from her feature on Drake's For All The Dogs track, "Another Late Night." In full, Yachty raps, “She had big tits like Billie Eilish, but she couldn’t sing." Eilish discussed the lyrics during a new interview with Variety.

“I think it’s fun!” she said. “I’m flattered! Yachty is my friend. Drake is my friend. It’s a joke. I do have big tits. I love it.” Eilish also discussed her body while reflecting on her gender identity and the way fans have sexualized her. “I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look. You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’” Of the trolls, she added: “You can suck my ass! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F*ck you!”

Read More: Billie Eilish Co-Signs Lil Yachty’s NSFW Lyrics About Her From Drake’s Album

Billie Eilish Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Billie Eilish performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

Eilish also explained in the interview that she doesn't feel she relates to girls all that much. “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she admitted. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.” Despite this, she still has "deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.” Check out Lil Yachty's lyrics about Eilish below.

Lil Yachty References Billie Eilish On "Another Late Night"

In the rest of the interview, Eilish discusses being vegan, her style, her Barbie song, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Billie Eilish on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Billie Eilish Raps Along To Young Thug’s “Power:” Watch

[Via]