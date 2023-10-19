Billie Eilish Co-Signs Lil Yachty’s NSFW Lyrics About Her From Drake’s Album

Billie Eilish is easily one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world. Overall, she is someone who is constantly being referenced in songs. For instance, she is the title of a viral hit that took TikTok by storm. However, the artist has taken quite a bit of time in between her latest project and now. It remains to be seen when she is going to drop a new album. That said, her fans are always curious as to what she has planned. For now, the artist just wants to take advantage of her free time, which is always a good idea.

As for her being referenced in songs, you may have noticed that she is namedropped on the new Drake album. On For All The Dogs, Drake teams up with Lil Yachty on the track "Another Late Night." During this track, Yachty comes through with some NSFW bars in which he says, "I let her go, she fine as hell but baby wasn’t stylish / She had big t*ts like Billie Eilish, but she couldn’t sing (Drip).” Well, as it turns out, Billie heard the lyrics, and she is actually a fan.

Read More: Billie Eilish Thirsts After Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Twerk Video

Billie Eilish Reacts

In the Instagram post above, you can see a photo dump of sorts. Throughout the images, you will see Eilish's new back tattoo, as well as some of the activities she has been doing. On the second image, however, we get a lyric card from "Another Late Night," and wouldn't you know it, it is of Yachty's aforementioned bars. Simply put, it appears as though Eilish is co-signing what Yachty had to say. Eilish could have very easily been offended, but instead, she has decided to take it in stride.

Perhaps Eilish and Yachty can give us a collab sometime soon. They both like to experiment with sound, and we think a collab between these two would be very interesting. Let us know what you think of Eilish's response to Yachty, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Billie Eilish Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer Worth?