Billie Eilish And Armani White Perform “BILLIE EILISH.” At Osheaga

It was only a matter of time before one of the most in-demand artists in the world, Billie Eilish, and Armani White combined their colorful personalities on stage. Well, that is what went down at the Osheaga Fest in Montreal. If you do not know, Armani White has blossomed into a growing rap star in the underground scene. Now, he is starting to gain mainstream appeal, performing his hit “BILLIE EILISH.” with her. In addition, Eilish advocated for White so much, that he was signed to her label, Def Jam Recordings.

The shoe designer and fashion boundary pusher brought out Armani White and the fans went absolutely nuts. Billie introduced the dynamic rapper by giggling through her words saying, “You know that song that’s like big glock tucked big, big t-shirt, Billie Eilish?” The response from the crowd was pure insanity. After the beginning of the beat, White comes out to perform the song that put him on the map. Billie hypes him up throughout his rapping and it is a great moment to see for two genres in music teaming up in the spotlight.

Armani White Was Pumped To Be With Billie Eilish

BILLIE EILISH JUST BROUGHT ME OUT!!! Ohmyfuckingod — Armani White (@armaniblanco) August 6, 2023

The Philadelphia-born rapper could not contain his excitement on Twitter. He posted the tweet above saying, “BILLIE EILISH JUST BROUGHT ME OUT!!! Ohmyf*****god.” Armani has certainly earned this moment and it is cool to see him blow up like this. His latest project, Road to CASABLANCO., has some fun production and is a unique listening experience. He scores features from A$AP Ferg, Denzel Curry, and others.

What do you think about Billie Eilsih bringing out Armani White at the Osheaga Fest? Did you get to see the performance live, or did you see it on Twitter? Additionally, how do you feel about Billie signing Armani to Def Jam Recordings?

