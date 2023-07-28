Nike Air Alpha Force 88 x Billie Eilish “White/Black” Release Details

The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 is a renowned basketball shoe first released in 1988. Created for the court, it gained popularity for its durability and support. Designed with high-top construction, it offered ankle stability during games. The shoe’s iconic design and Air cushioning made it a favorite among basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts. With its timeless style and functional features, the Air Alpha Force 88 remains a notable classic in Nike’s footwear lineup.

Billie Eilish, a popular singer-songwriter, has captivated fans with her unique style and music. Excitement builds as she teases an upcoming collaboration with Nike, featuring the Nike Air Alpha Force 88. The partnership promises to blend her creative vision with the iconic sneaker’s timeless design. Fans eagerly await the release, expecting a fresh take on the classic shoe that will reflect Billie’s distinctive personality and artistry. This collaboration will make waves in both the music and sneaker communities alike.

“White/Black” Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88

The sneakers feature a black and white rubber sole and a white and grey midsole. The upper is made of perforated white leather with a black Nike Swoosh. Also, a large black strap is featured just below the white laces. The sock liner as well as the “AIR” branding on the heel is in black. The Nike Air Alpha Force branding can be found on the tongue. The only obvious Billie Eilish branding for the sneakers can be found on the insole. There may be more Billie-specific details on the special packaging.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 x Billie Eilish “White/Black” is going to drop on August 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

