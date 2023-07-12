Billie Eilish has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the music world. Overall, she has some massive chart-topping hits and a couple of albums that have gone number one. That said, she also knows what it is like to have a massive and unpredictable fanbase. The more people that love you, the more opportunity for something wild to happen. Many artists have been getting a taste of that lately, as many have been pelted with objects while up on stage.

Although we haven’t seen it with Billie recently, we have seen it happen to Drake and Bebe Rexha, just to name a few. Recently, while out on the Red Carpet for the Barbie movie, Billie Eilish was asked about this recent string of fan incidents. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eilish claims that this is nothing new. In fact, she has experienced it her whole career. That said, she knows that it is a mixed bag, and not every artist is going to be wholly appreciative of it.

Billie Eilish Speaks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Billie Eilish attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

“I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years.” Eilish said. “I don’t know why this is, like, new. People just get excited and it can be dangerous. I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there, it blows. But you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something. […] You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

Hopefully, fans start to behave a bit better over the course of the coming months. After all, we don’t want to see any more artists get hurt. Let us know what you think of this worrying new trend, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

