Drake and 21 Savage’s highly anticipated “It’s All A Blur” tour kicked off last night. The first show of the massive run took place in Chicago after the original opening shows were delayed. Fans in attendance were treated to a massive setlist of hit song after hit song from both artists. Drake also upped his stage design game in the wake of massive tours from artists like Taylor Swift and Beyonce. But even then he still wasn’t immune to experiencing the hottest concert drama of 2023. As has become increasingly common, someone threw their phone on-stage while Drake was performing.

While many artists likely would have taken things personally, Drake was the consummate professional. Even as a phone hits him in the arm and bounces off stage he doesn’t miss a note. In the video of the incident circulating around social media fans can be heard discussing what just happened. But the video is as obvious as it gets. While you can’t see who threw the phone or where exactly it comes from, the video gets the perfect angle to see it hit the rapper mid-song.

Drake Hit By A Phone On Stage

The cell phone-throwing drama is fresh in a lot of people’s minds because of one incident in particular. Last month pop singer Bebe Rexha collapsed on stage after being hit in the face with a phone. She ultimately needed stitches and the photos she shared of the aftermath went viral.

The phone-throwing was a minor hiccup in what ended up being a successful start to Drake and 21 Savage’s tour. During the show, Drake once again teased his new album For All The Dogs which is expected to drop this summer. He also erected a massive statue of Virgil Abloh. He paid tribute to the Off-White and Louis Vuitton designer who passed away in 2021. It was one of many elements of stage design and visuals that caught fans’ attention during the show. What do you think of a fan throwing their phone at Drake on stage? Let us know in the comment section below.

