phone
- RelationshipsBianca Censori Loves Kanye West & His Titanium Teeth So Much, She Made Them Her Phone Lock ScreenYe's new teeth have taken the world by storm. By Alexander Cole
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Kicks Fans Out For Breaking No-Phone Rule At Stand-Up Comedy ShowThe comedian interrupted his set to ask authorities to escort the couple out, and claimed he pays $10,000 to "lock up" phones.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean Rock Reveals She Threw Phone At Coi Leray Over Being FakeRock told Jason Lee that Coi wanted to collab, but claimed that she was just trying to get at Blueface and ignoring her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJT On Throwing Phone At Lil Uzi Vert: "It Was Never About Another Artist"Many folks theorized that the incident, which went down at the BET Awards this year, had something to do with Ice Spice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLatto's Rolling Loud Miami Set Included Plenty Of Booty Shaking & A Thrown Phone: WatchArtists and fans alike are growing tired of things being hurled on stage by rebellious audience members.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFan Throws A Phone At Drake On-Stage At First Show Of TourDrake became the most recent artist to get hit by a phone on stage.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGloRilla Ejects Fans After Objects Thrown On StageIt's the second time this week thrown objects have stopped a concert.By Ben Mock
- MusicBebe Rexha Collapses On Stage After Being Hit By A Fan's PhoneBebe Rexha was injured after a fan threw their phone at her on stage.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says They're Destroying Their Phone After Dropping "The Pink Tape" Cover ArtLil Uzi Vert says they're done having a phone.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Filmed Himself On Fan's Phone At Lollapalooza ArgentinaThe 6 God was full of surprises during his performance, some good and some bad.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTravis Scott Faces Potential Lawsuit After Throwing Fan's PhoneMoments before the alleged assault on a sound engineer, Travis Scott reportedly took a fans phone and threw it. Now, the rapper could face a new lawsuit.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill's Phone Stolen On Ghana TripThe Philly rapper also faced huge rowdy crowds ahead of his Afro Nation concert performance- but had some fun on an ATV, too.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Didn't "Intentionally" Target Fan Who He Hit With Phone: ReportLil Uzi Vert allegedly didn't intend to hit anyone specifically when he threw a phone into the crowd at Wireless Fest.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Allegedly Injures Fan After Throwing Phone Into CrowdA fan is claiming that they were injured when Lil Uzi Vert threw a phone into the crowd at U.K.’s Wireless Festival.By Cole Blake
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine Mocks Man After Security Snatches His PhoneA man was filming Tekashi 6ix9ine and yelling taunts, leading the rapper's security to allegedly snatch his phone from out of his hands.By Alex Zidel
- Relationships50 Cent's Girlfriend Almost Catches Him Slippin'50 Cent''s girlfriend, Cuban Link, damn-near caught her man slippin' on his phone.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsOffset Appears To Scramble To Hide Phone From Cardi BOffset was on livestream last night when Cardi entered the room but fans quickly spotted his efforts to hide his phone.By Aron A.
- GossipNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Gets Good NewsNicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is awaiting trial after failing to register as a sex offender, but he's learned that he is able to use his cell phone and the internet until then.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby Publicly Apologizes For Slapping Woman At AfterpartyDaBaby reminds fans to respect his space while apologizing to woman he slapped and offering to meet her in person.By Noah C
- MusicDaBaby Appears To Slap Woman In Video, Offers $10k For Alternate FootageA video appears to show DaBaby slapping a woman after she hit him in the face with her phone. By Noah C
- SocietyYoung People Developing Horns On Their Heads Because Of Their PhonesSomehow, this is a real thing.By Alex Zidel