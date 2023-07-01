Latto’s Rolling Loud Miami Set Included Plenty Of Booty Shaking & A Thrown Phone: Watch

Rolling Loud is a festival that’s been known to bring with it plenty of chaos, however, the 2023 Miami edition was far less dramatic than usual. Rather, the event focused on debuting new music from some of our favourite artists, including Playboi Carti and ASAP Rocky. While the men of rap definitely held things down, several of our favourite female lyricists made waves too, including Ice Spice and Latto. The former reportedly shaded the latter on her Like..? (Deluxe) EP earlier in the weekend, but the Queen of Da Souf didn’t seem too bothered by the diss during her set.

Instead, Latto kept her focus on entertaining her fans – not only with her biggest hits like “Put It On Da Floor” and “It’s Givin’,” but also with her bootylicious dance moves. Virtually every song on her setlist saw the 777 hitmaker throwing it back, including her viral TikTok, “thank you to my man” sound that she turned into a fun little track, perfect for twerking up a storm.

Latto Brings Her Viral TikTok Sound to the Stage

It was mostly all smiles for Latto during her time on stage this weekend, but unfortunately, one festival patron tried to ruin that. Despite her previous threats made toward the last person who threw a phone on stage, someone in the crowd was feeling brave enough to try their luck.

The disdain on the Atlanta-based hitmaker’s face was evident, and she even almost halted the entire show as a result. However, she quickly managed to turn her mood around and get fans singing along with her once again.

More Videos from Rolling Loud Miami 2023

Keep scrolling to see more footage from Latto’s latest performance at Rolling Loud Miami. Which of the blonde beauty’s biggest hits would you be most excited to see live? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Not Latto feeding the crowd Wings during her rolling loud performance today, PLEASE 😭😭😭! pic.twitter.com/jVuo7TYrtF — 🫵🏽 (@LAVISHSZN_) July 23, 2023

#Latto Performing muwop at rolling loud 2023😍 pic.twitter.com/wtOEx6IiVD — too fast ( pull over ) GO STREAM (@itsjaaay______) July 23, 2023

#Latto performing her hit song B.E. at rolling loud Miami pic.twitter.com/LemVA7RrHW — too fast ( pull over ) GO STREAM (@itsjaaay______) July 24, 2023

🎥| Latto is lighting up the stage at Rolling Loud Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2F6Adatklv — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 23, 2023

