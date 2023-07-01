“Butterfly Ku”: Ice Spice Seemingly Throws Shade At Latto On New Song

Ice Spice may be “Princess Diana” in her hood, but that doesn’t mean she’s always as sweet as the People’s Princess. In fact, it seems that when someone crosses the 23-year-old’s path, she’s not one to easily let go of a grudge. Her first year in the game has allowed Spice to make friends with the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, but it’s also brought her an apparent enemy in the form of Latto.

While neither lyricist has directly exchanged words with the other, there have been telling subliminals sent out on social media – not to mention the younger starlet’s double mention of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” on her new Like..? (Deluxe) EP. The first comes from the opening title, “How High?” and the next is on the following song, “Butterfly Ku,” on which Spice reminds us that all the baddest women have insect tats.

Ice Spice is “In Ha Mood” on “Butterfly Ku”

When referencing Latto specifically, the redhead raps, “Where she at? On the floor / She get her money, but I’m gettin’ more.” Spice’s rhymes then continue with “I’m a player, you know I’ma score / First they was hatin’, now I’m on the board” before she closes out with one final chorus. “She fly with a butterfly tat’ / Linkin’ her friend and don’t know how to act,” the RIOTUSA and A Lau-produced track ends.

Stream Ice Spice’s short and sweet “Butterfly Ku” above, or add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Which of the Bronx baddie’s four new songs from Like..? (Deluxe) is stuck in your head this weekend? Let us know in the comments, and check out her first time performing “Deli” live at Rolling Loud Miami at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Where she at? On the floor

She get her money, but I’m gettin’ more

I’m a player, you know I’ma score

First they was hatin’, now I’m on the board

